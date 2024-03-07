Tourism holding back state’s growth

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
October 18, 2023 CTY Star-Advertiser photo by Craig T. Kojima/CKOJIMA@
STARADVERTISER.CO
DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka making his comments. Gov. Josh Green and Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen, state officials, FEMA and the American Red Cross will provide an update on the economic recovery and housing response on Maui.
Also attending DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka; Department of Human Services Deputy Director Joseph Campos; FEMA Regional Administrator Robert J. Fenton Jr., American Red Cross President and CEO Gail McGovern.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / Feb. 26
A woman waits to cross Royal Hawaiian Avenue at Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / FEB. 26
This year the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism expects visitor arrivals to reach 9.8 million, which is 5% below the peak 10.3 million out-of-state visitors that came to Hawaii in 2019. Loungers and umbrellas line the beach in Waikiki.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / FEB. 26
Waikiki Beach Walk was quiet on a Monday morning in February.