Chun is state of Iowa’s Woman of Year

Clarissa Chun, a Roosevelt graduate, Olympic medalist and current Iowa women’s wrestling coach, was named USA Today Woman of the Year for the state of Iowa. Read more

The award is presented annually to 12 national recipients and one honoree per state who “use their voices and determination to push for change and equality, and even joy.”

Chun, 42, won a bronze medal in the 105.8-pound division at the 2012 London Olympics, becoming the first female wrestler from Hawaii to win a medal at the Olympics. She finished fifth at the 2008 Beijing Games.

In November 2021, Chun was announced as the first head coach of the Iowa women’s wrestling team.

Hilo men place 2 on hoops second team

Hawaii Hilo’s Carlos Ramsey Jr. and Kalique Mitchell, and Hawaii Pacific’s Melo Sanchez on Tuesday were named to the All-PacWest men’s basketball second team.

On the women’s side, Hawaii Hilo senior forward Kamalu Kamakawiwoole made the second team.

Ramsey Jr., a junior guard from Milwaukee, averaged 17.2 points per game, while Mitchell, a senior forward from Staten Island, N.Y., averaged 14.7 points and 7.7 rebounds.

Sanchez, a sophomore guard from San Diego, averaged 14.6 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Sharks.

HPU junior guard Dominique Winbush and senior forward Maj Dusanic, and Chaminade sophomore guard Ross Reaves made the third team.

The Hawaii Hilo and Hawaii Pacific men’s teams will play today in the opening round of the PacWest tournament in San Diego.

Kamakawiwoole, a Kalani High graduate, averaged 11.5 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Vulcan women.

UH’s Homolkova receives tennis honor

Hawaii’s Nikola Homolkova on Tuesday was named Big West women’s tennis player of the week.

Homolkova, a junior from Pelhrimov, Czech Republic, swept all three of her singles matches, including a 6-3, 6-3 victory over No. 46 Gala Mesochoritou of Michigan.

Homolkova also won two of three doubles matches with partner Ana Vilcek.