comscore Chun is state of Iowa’s Woman of Year | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Chun is state of Iowa’s Woman of Year

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Clarissa Chun, a Roosevelt graduate, Olympic medalist and current Iowa women’s wrestling coach, was named USA Today Woman of the Year for the state of Iowa. Read more

