UH’s ranking could change after tournament

The Hawaii men's volleyball team owns the second-longest winning streak in the nation, leads the country in both service aces per set and hitting percentage, and has lost only six of the 50 sets it's played all season.

The Rainbow Warriors have spent 89 consecutive weeks ranked in the top four of the AVCA Coaches Poll, but haven’t ascended higher than third in 2024.

That could change after this weekend as Hawaii (14-1) is one of three teams ranked in the top five competing in the always difficult Outrigger Volleyball Invitational starting tonight at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

UH will open with No. 14 Lewis (10-8) tonight at 7 before welcoming undefeated No. 1 Grand Canyon (15-0) to town on Friday night. Hawaii will close the tournament on Sunday against former libero/setter Brett Sheward and No. 5 UC Irvine (12-4) in a preview of two Big West road matches scheduled for next month.

“It definitely feels different. It’s a packed week — three games this week,” Hawaii senior opposite Alaka’i Todd said Tuesday. “I think we’ve been working really hard lately and no matter what teams we’ve been playing recently, I think in the practice gym some of the production we’ve gotten out of our team I think we’re headed on the right track and we’re ready to play some top-ranked teams.”

Even with a true freshman at setter in Tread Rosenthall, Hawaii is tops in the country hitting at a .408 clip.

Those efficiency numbers will be tested against the top teams in the country, including an experienced No. 1-ranked Lopes team on Friday that has dropped only four sets and has already played nine ranked teams with six matches against teams currently in the top 12.

“I think we’re in pretty good shape. Physically, mentally, statistically we’ve been pretty good,” Hawaii coach Charlie Wade said Tuesday. “(GCU is) very legit. Maybe the most veteran team. That always correlates to success. Got a lot of really physically talented players and a lot of veteran leadership, a lot of experience, they are as good as anybody in the country, no doubt.”

Hawaii has played one team currently ranked in the top 10 this season — No. 7 Stanford — and dropped only one set in two victories.

The Lopes swept the Cardinal twice last weekend and also won two matches against No. 6 Brigham Young in straight sets last month.

The Anteaters lead the nation in kills per set (13.26) and assists per set (12.49) with Sheward currently second in the country at 10.77 assists per set.

The reigning Big West Player of the Week was an honorable mention All-American libero at UH last season and spent four years with the program before switching schools as a graduate transfer.

“Shewy is a really tough competitor — probably one of the best competitors I’ve met in my life so far,” Todd said. “We’ve come into this program at the same time. It was sad to see him leave for his final year but really excited to have him come back and kind of go at it together.”

Tonight’s opponent, Lewis, is making its eighth appearance in the Outrigger tournament and has finished runner-up twice in 2012 and ’16.

UH backup setter Kevin Kauling was a four-year starter and appeared in 88 matches with the Flyers before coming to UH as a graduate transfer.

Last year’s Outrigger tournament included three teams — Hawaii, UCLA and Penn State — who reached the semifinals of the NCAA Championships. UH and UCLA went on to play in the final.

“I don’t think there is any doubt that everybody in the tournament views themselves as a team that could make it to the national championship,” Wade said.

28th Outrigger Volleyball Invitational

At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Today

>> No. 1 Grand Canyon (15-0) vs. No. 5 UC Irvine (12-4), 4 p.m.

>> No. 3 Hawaii (14-1) vs. No. 14 Lewis (10-8), 7 p.m.

Friday

>> No. 5 UC Irvine vs. No. 14 Lewis, 4 p.m.

>> No. 3 Hawaii vs. No. 1 Grand Canyon, 7 p.m.

Sunday

>> No. 14 Lewis vs. No. 1 Grand Canyon, 2 p.m.

>> No. 3 Hawaii vs. No. 5 UC Irvine, 5 p.m.

WATCH OR LISTEN (HAWAII MATCHES ONLY)

>> TV: Spectrum Sports

>> Radio: KKEA 1420-AM / 92.7-FM