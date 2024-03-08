Editorial | Letters Letter: Alabama IVF ruling is a step in wrong direction Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Alabama Supreme Court ruled that fertilized eggs (embryos) which are frozen to permit in vitro fertilization (IVF) are children. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Alabama Supreme Court ruled that fertilized eggs (embryos) which are frozen to permit in vitro fertilization (IVF) are children. This results in a prohibition on IVF in Alabama for the many women who want children but cannot conceive the old-fashioned way. The fertilized eggs are discarded if they have genetic defects or are not used, and that now constitutes murder. The University of Alabama hospital system announced that it will cease to provide IVF services. What’s next? Intrauterine devices (IUDs) prevent implantation of a fertilized egg. Is use of an IUD murder of a child? I have heard that pro-life activists want to prohibit contraception. The phenomenal irony is that the best way to prevent abortion is contraception. Nancy Grekin Makiki EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Public needs intro to deepfake threat