Letter: Alabama IVF ruling is a step in wrong direction

The Alabama Supreme Court ruled that fertilized eggs (embryos) which are frozen to permit in vitro fertilization (IVF) are children. This results in a prohibition on IVF in Alabama for the many women who want children but cannot conceive the old-fashioned way. The fertilized eggs are discarded if they have genetic defects or are not used, and that now constitutes murder.

The University of Alabama hospital system announced that it will cease to provide IVF services. What’s next? Intrauterine devices (IUDs) prevent implantation of a fertilized egg. Is use of an IUD murder of a child?

I have heard that pro-life activists want to prohibit contraception. The phenomenal irony is that the best way to prevent abortion is contraception.

Nancy Grekin

Makiki

