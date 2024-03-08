Letter: Empathy for woman who allegedly set fire to home

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I can empathize with Beverly Shimabukuro, who set fire to her home of 50 years after being recently evicted (“Woman, 85, charged with torching rental home after eviction notice,” Star-Advertiser, March 6). The loss of her son may have left her depressed and isolated, but she found solace and security in her home.

I know that the landlord and others involved tried to make the transition smooth, but the situation might have been too much for her to bear.

I hope that she will be aided by agencies that can provide her with the emotional support she needs. Her situation is not unlike others, especially kupuna who may not have families to take them in, and feel alone and afraid of change.

Bonnie Matsumoto

Moiliili

