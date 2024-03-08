comscore Letter: Empathy for woman who allegedly set fire to home | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Empathy for woman who allegedly set fire to home

I can empathize with Beverly Shimabukuro, who set fire to her home of 50 years after being recently evicted (“Woman, 85, charged with torching rental home after eviction notice,” Star-Advertiser, March 6). Read more

