Editorial | Letters Letter: Stricter laws must show that crime doesn’t pay Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Am I mistaken or is crime now rampant with all the smash-and-grab thefts and incidents involving our agriculture industry? Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Am I mistaken or is crime now rampant with all the smash-and-grab thefts and incidents involving our agriculture industry? Our legislators have to change the laws to make punishments more effective. Criminals understand fear, and it looks like they have no fear of committing crimes and the consequences of getting caught. Perhaps we need to bring back capital punishment. There are those who will say this is too harsh because they aren’t directly impacted. Right now the criminals definitely agree that crime does pay. We need our legislators to change the law so that crime does not pay. Carlton Chang Kaimuki EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Public needs intro to deepfake threat