Letter: Stricter laws must show that crime doesn’t pay

Am I mistaken or is crime now rampant with all the smash-and-grab thefts and incidents involving our agriculture industry? Our legislators have to change the laws to make punishments more effective.

Criminals understand fear, and it looks like they have no fear of committing crimes and the consequences of getting caught. Perhaps we need to bring back capital punishment. There are those who will say this is too harsh because they aren’t directly impacted.

Right now the criminals definitely agree that crime does pay. We need our legislators to change the law so that crime does not pay.

Carlton Chang

Kaimuki

