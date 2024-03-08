Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Vote would solidify same-sex marriage Today Updated 8:03 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! “Shall the state constitution be amended to repeal the Legislature’s authority to reserve marriage to opposite-sex couples?” Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. “Shall the state constitution be amended to repeal the Legislature’s authority to reserve marriage to opposite-sex couples?” That’s the suggested language for a November general election ballot question that would remove the prospect of legislative action to ban or de-legalize same-sex marriage. It aims to protect such marriages, legalized here in 2013. House Bill 2802, authorizing the constitutional amendment question, has crossed over from the state House to the Senate. It would reverse a 1998 vote that gave the Legislature its current constitutional authority to restrict marriages to opposite-sex couples. Previous Story Editorial: Public needs intro to deepfake threat