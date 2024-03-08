comscore Kokua Line: Didn’t HOV perk for electric cars expire? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Didn’t HOV perk for electric cars expire?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:13 a.m.

Question: Is an electric vehicle still allowed in the HOV lane with only one person in the car? I thought that perk had expired. Read more

Previous Story
Repeal of Legislature’s authority over same-sex marriages considered

Scroll Up