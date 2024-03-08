comscore State-run health care center opens in Iwilei | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State-run health care center opens in Iwilei

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:06 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>“We all share a common, ambitious goal: to provide high-quality, integrated mental health care to those most in need in a safe and nurturing environment.” </strong> <strong>Dr. Kenneth Fink </strong> <em>State health director</em>

The use of rainwater, ti leaves and the untying of a long, green maile lei were part of a Thursday morning blessing ceremony that tentatively opens the state Department of Health’s new Behavioral Health Crisis Center in Iwilei. Read more

