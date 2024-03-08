comscore No. 3 Hawaii thrashes No. 14 Lewis in its Outrigger opener | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
No. 3 Hawaii thrashes No. 14 Lewis in its Outrigger opener

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Alaka‘i Todd, Guilherme Voss and Spyros Chakas put up a block against Lewis’ Max Roquet on Thursday.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Alaka‘i Todd put the ball down for a point against Max Roquet of Lewis on Thursday.

The Outrigger Volleyball Invitational marked the beginning of the tougher portion of the schedule for the Hawaii men’s volleyball team. Read more

