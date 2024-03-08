comscore UH baseball team’s discipline in the box leads to good things | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

UH baseball team’s discipline in the box leads to good things

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:56 a.m.

The writing on the wall is a foot note. Placed against the Hawaii dugout’s wall at Les Murakami Stadium is this teal-printed sign: “We no move feet Braddah.” Read more

Previous Story
UH men’s basketball team holds off Cal State Northridge in 72-70 win at home
Next Story
Television and radio – March 8, 2024

Scroll Up