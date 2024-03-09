Letter: Account for legal drug use in sewage testing

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As with so many other modern wonders, the detection of drugs in sewage is a chemical miracle. Read more

As with so many other modern wonders, the detection of drugs in sewage is a chemical miracle. One caution: Before overestimating the drugs indicated by sewage analysis, we have to take into account that a significant percentage of our community takes drugs to ease their pain.

I am a caretaker for a 100-year-old lady who is bedridden and takes morphine and fentanyl.

Maybe AI can aid our sewer sleuths to better estimate the state’s narcotic nature.

John Wollstein

Ala Wai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter