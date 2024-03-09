comscore Letter: Account for legal drug use in sewage testing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Account for legal drug use in sewage testing

  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.

As with so many other modern wonders, the detection of drugs in sewage is a chemical miracle. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Stricter laws must show that crime doesn’t pay

Scroll Up