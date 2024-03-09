Letter: Congress must unite if it hopes to move forward

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Congress has the important responsibility of voting on legislation critical to America. It will be difficult to pass any bill without first addressing the underlying problem of disunity that exists in both chambers. And achieving unity will be a daunting but essential undertaking.

The process of creating unity could start with informal lunch meetings of a few concerned members from across the aisle to discuss the common values that bring them together. From this beginning a few more members could be added to the conversation. This will take time and leadership to keep the conversation civil and focused on shared, common values. With this foundation it may be possible to have a meaningful dialogue on much-needed bipartisan legislation.

Failure to bring unity will mean that the American dream and experiment of democratic governance will die.

Richard Dubanoski

Kailua

