Honolulu City Council debates feasibility of noise control measure | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu City Council debates feasibility of noise control measure

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018 Council Chair Tommy Waters explained that the new measure — an update to a similar measure he’d brought, Bill 43, but which failed to pass in 2021 — was focused on amplified noise in Waikiki.

At the meeting, Louis Erteschik, the Waikiki Neighborhood Board’s vice chair and a resident of the area since 1990, said amplified noise has been an issue for years. Read more

