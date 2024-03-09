Ilikai Hotel workers reach tentative contract

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hotel workers represented by Local 5 cheered Friday after reaching a tentative agreement after picketing the Ilikai Hotel during a one-day work stoppage.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Having reached a tentative agreement, Ilikai Hotel Manager Sandra Hashimoto shook hands Friday with Local 5 Treasurer Cade Watanabe following the signing of the pact.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Ilikai hotel workers picketed Friday in front of the hotel.