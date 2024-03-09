comscore Ilikai Hotel workers reach tentative contract | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ilikai Hotel workers reach tentative contract

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hotel workers represented by Local 5 cheered Friday after reaching a tentative agreement after picketing the Ilikai Hotel during a one-day work stoppage.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hotel workers represented by Local 5 cheered Friday after reaching a tentative agreement after picketing the Ilikai Hotel during a one-day work stoppage.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Having reached a tentative agreement, Ilikai Hotel Manager Sandra Hashimoto shook hands Friday with Local 5 Treasurer Cade Watanabe following the signing of the pact.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Having reached a tentative agreement, Ilikai Hotel Manager Sandra Hashimoto shook hands Friday with Local 5 Treasurer Cade Watanabe following the signing of the pact.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Ilikai hotel workers picketed Friday in front of the hotel.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Ilikai hotel workers picketed Friday in front of the hotel.

Ilikai workers walked off the job at 6 a.m. Friday, with roughly 50 people out on the picket line, including employees from other Local 5 properties, a Local 5 spokesperson said. Read more

Previous Story
University of Hawaii housing repair plans axed, records show

Scroll Up