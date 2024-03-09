comscore Wildfire detection sensors to be deployed on Maui and around Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Wildfire detection sensors to be deployed on Maui and around Hawaii

  • By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.
  ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / FEB. 7 An aerial view of destroyed structures is seen six months after the devastating Aug. 8 wildfire in Lahaina.

    ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / FEB. 7

    An aerial view of destroyed structures is seen six months after the devastating Aug. 8 wildfire in Lahaina.

The fire sensor technology, which was developed by the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate and the U.S. Fire Administration in partnership with small business N5 Sensors Inc., will be deployed by the federal government. Read more

University of Hawaii housing repair plans axed, records show

