Column: Pass law for free public school meals

As a student in high school, nutrition is the most important asset to my educational journey. I’m choosing to speak out in support of House Bill 1775, which would make school breakfasts and lunches free for all public school students, because I’ve felt the effects of not being able to afford school meals throughout my time in school.

For example, not being able to focus during major tests, being unmotivated to work, and feeling tired are all effects my peers and I have felt because we could not afford to buy breakfast or lunch at school. Turning away children in the lunch line who cannot afford food should no longer be acceptable, and HB 1775 is the perfect way to end that.

Every year my parents would apply for free or reduced meals, but always got denied. My mom said, about not qualifying: “I think we make like $50 over the limit?” As an elementary student, my parents had to constantly send in $40 every few weeks so I could eat. When that money ran out, I was given a yellow paper saying my account was low on money and I would create a debt for my parents if I bought anything.

I didn’t realize the impact that this had on my parents until I was older. “It was another expense on top of our bills, we paid like $20 to $40 every couple of weeks,” my mom said. In 7th grade, I stopped buying lunch. I asked my mom if there was any financial relief from this and she said, “Not paying for your lunch was $40 more toward another bill or expense we had.”

Today, I still do not buy lunch and haven’t since my freshman year.

According to the state Department of Education, this program would cost approximately $15 million, which is less than 1% of the DOE’s budget. This cost is a wise investment, as results from states that implemented this program have seen test scores improve by at least 15%.

How are we supposed to get through the day and perform at our best on an empty stomach? Why can’t the most basic need be provided for us? Ensuring that the next generation of politicians, educators or even doctors is well-fed should be the priority.

I believe HB 1775 should be passed because no child should be denied food.

So many people, especially in Hawaii, struggle with money these days and that struggle is not any easier when they have kids to feed. There are many stressors that families need to worry about, but ensuring their children are fed at school shouldn’t be one of them. Providing free school meals is not only the morally correct thing to do, it is also the financially responsible thing to do, as it raises student test scores and enhances performance in the classroom.

HB 1775 passed two hearings in the state House, and now needs a hearing to be scheduled in the Senate by March 19. I encourage those who read this to call or email your senator to help the passing of this bill.

When the time comes, I would like to see more than 200 testimonies in support, so that no student has to go hungry throughout their day! Please consider supporting my peers and me on our academic journey.

Kaleikaumaka Camara is a junior at Castle High School.