Column: Maui fire underlines Red Cross mission

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Each March, county and state officials, along with the president, recognize Red Cross Month. It is a time for the volunteers and employees of the American Red Cross to look back at the events that shaped them over the previous 12 months.

This year has been especially poignant with so many of our community impacted by disaster. More than 90% of Red Crossers are volunteers made up of the very community they serve, and the challenges they have faced have strengthened their resolve to be educated, be prepared and be ready to help.

Last August, our beautiful Valley Isle experienced the tragedy of the country’s worst fire in over a century. The scope of the Red Cross response has been, and remains, unprecedented. Our goal has been to temporarily shelter those in need until long-term solutions can be arranged.

At the response’s peak, some 8,000 people were in Red Cross shelters, receiving meals and mental, physical and spiritual care. We have delivered more than 1.2 million meals and provided more than 1 million overnight stays since the fires.

Today, more than 4,000 people are still in our non-congregate shelters (NCS), working with the many groups assisting them with recovery. As we move forward in assisting residents in a transition to more permanent housing, the Red Cross will continue to facilitate the decisions made by county, state and federal governments.

To make sure such a large scale of people receives the help they deserve, the Red Cross has deployed almost 2,000 volunteers to Maui, with some 1,600 being our neighbors here in Hawaii. Many of these volunteers have been fellow residents of Hawaii eager to help their extended ohana, and they have been supported by many more compassionate people from across the continent.

It is the genuine privilege of the Red Cross to work with volunteers so dedicated to the mission of disaster relief, and during Red Cross Month, we want to take the opportunity to give them the recognition they deserve. On Friday, March 15, the Red Cross will host a virtual award presentation honoring 14 individuals from throughout our region. Community partners and sponsors will be on hand to help recognize those whose exemplary work has defined the efforts of the Red Cross.

This year, the Red Cross also wants to emphasize the importance of education and preparation. Specifically, March will focus on our Sound the Alarm (STA) campaign focusing on fire safety. STA volunteers will visit homes, install smoke alarms, and help residents plan a response for their household should a tragedy strike. As part of their education presentations, considering recent disasters both locally and nationwide, volunteers will also discuss wildfire safety and response.

The humanitarian mission of the Red Cross is upheld by the community it serves. We invite everyone to learn more about how they can best assist their family, friends and neighbors by signing up for a STA safety presentation or learning a lifesaving skill like CPR. You can also support the Red Cross as a volunteer, by donating to the organization or learn how to be a corporate partner (see www.redcross.org/hawaii).

Together we can continue to strengthen the community against disasters.

Renise Bayne was a volunteer with the Red Cross for 13 years before joining the organization as regional disaster officer in the midst of the Maui wildfire response.