Letter: Choose another site for Maui toxic waste

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I have passed the proposed Olowalu toxic waste site hundreds of times and have never seen any religious activity conducted on the hills. I Read more

I have passed the proposed Olowalu toxic waste site hundreds of times and have never seen any religious activity conducted on the hills. I have, however, seen people fishing and picking ogo and opihi. It would be foolish to locate the toxic waste site in the middle of central Maui.

What happens when the trucks are dumping their toxic waste and a strong wind blows into the area? What about possible pollution that could affect agricultural farms? Don’t forget the thousands of gallons of fuel that will be spent driving 50 miles every time a load has to be dumped.

The disastrous Lahaina fire created a huge nightmare for everyone. A lesser good must be sacrificed for the larger good of protecting the health and welfare of tens of thousands of people.

William T. Kinaka

Wailuku, Maui

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter