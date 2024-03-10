Editorial | Letters Letter: Support for cannabis all about the money Today Updated 1:13 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I think our governor has his priorities a little mixed up. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I think our governor has his priorities a little mixed up. I liked to smoke a cigar at the end of my deployments as a kind of celebration with a few comrades before heading home. Then I celebrated when I retired, and again when I graduated from Chaminade University. Now every Sunday night you can find me having a cup of coffee and a stogie with a few close friends. Gov. Josh Green recently said I couldn’t order cigars online because minors might smoke them. I don’t see kids smoking stogies. Now I hear he supports recreational marijuana. Face it, governor, it’s not about protecting the keiki — it’s about the tax money! Michael Dinneen Mililani EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Column: He Pane na ‘O-u-ka-maka-o-ka-wauke-oi-opiopio’