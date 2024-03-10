Letter: Support for cannabis all about the money

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I think our governor has his priorities a little mixed up. Read more

I think our governor has his priorities a little mixed up.

I liked to smoke a cigar at the end of my deployments as a kind of celebration with a few comrades before heading home. Then I celebrated when I retired, and again when I graduated from Chaminade University. Now every Sunday night you can find me having a cup of coffee and a stogie with a few close friends.

Gov. Josh Green recently said I couldn’t order cigars online because minors might smoke them. I don’t see kids smoking stogies. Now I hear he supports recreational marijuana.

Face it, governor, it’s not about protecting the keiki — it’s about the tax money!

Michael Dinneen

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter