Hawaii beach volleyball wins Heineken Queens Cup

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:11 a.m.
    Hawaii’s Kaylee Glagau bumps the ball on April 10, 2021.

The University of Hawaii beach volleyball team won the Heineken Queen’s Cup on Saturday at Queen’s Beach, defeating Boise State 3-2 in the gold medal match after beating Pepperdine 5-0 in the semifinals. Read more

