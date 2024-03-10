Hawaii beach volleyball wins Heineken Queens Cup

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii beach volleyball team won the Heineken Queen’s Cup on Saturday at Queen’s Beach, defeating Boise State 3-2 in the gold medal match after beating Pepperdine 5-0 in the semifinals. Read more

The BeachBows (6-5) started fast against Pepperdine, as Hawaii’s No. 1 and No. 3 pairs swept their matches. Pepperdine (5-6) pushed Hawaii to three sets on the other courts, but the BeachBows claimed victory in all of them to advance to the gold medal match.

Anna Maidment and Sydney Miller got Hawaii’s first win on the No. 5 court for Hawaii, beating Boise State’s Elli Wolthuis and Sharli O’Neill 21-10, 21-12. Hawaii’s top duo of Jaime Santer and Alana Embry won next, beating Marlayna Bullington and Sierra Land 21-16, 21-8. The Broncos (11-6) got in the win column when their No. 4 duo won to make the match 2-1, but Hawaii won on the No. 2 court to clinch the win, as Julia Thelle and Kaylee Glagau defeated Rorianna Chartier and Lily Patock 21-18, 26-24.

Hawaii crushes Cleveland State in softball

The Rainbow Wahine softball team defeated Cleveland State 13-0 in five innings in the Outrigger Rainbow Wahine Classic on Saturday, the first mercy rule win for Hawaii this season.

The Rainbow Wahine (6-14) blew the game open in the fourth inning, plating six runs as Hawaii got two RBI singles and added another run off a fielder’s choice before Mya’Liah Bethea’s sacrifice bunt and on an error by the Cleveland State first baseman scored two more. In the fourth, Hawaii exploded for seven more runs. After an RBI single by Haley Johnson, Maya Nakamura blasted a three-run home run. Chloe Borges added a two-run shot after a Dallas Millwood single, before Bethea hit a solo shot.

In the pitching circle, Addison Kostencich improved to 4-5 this season after allowing just five hits to drop the Vikings to 4-9.

Quarterfinals

Boise State 5, Chaminade 0

1. Marlayna Bullington/Sierra Land (BSU) def. Mahala Ka’apuni/Hula Crisostomo (CHAM) 21-15, 21-13

2. Rorianna CHAMrtier/Lily Patock (BSU) def. Greta Corti/Malena Mihalik (CHAM) 21-9, 21-13

3. Emilia Guerra-Acuña/Ava Anderson (BSU) def. Kanoelehua Misipeka/DeLaney Poling (CHAM) 21-10, 21-11

4. Mya Jackson/Addison Wolden (BSU) def. Sophie Schilling/Elli Tsukano (CHAM) 21-18, 21-13

5. Elli Wolthuis/Sharli O’Neil (BSU) def. Leilani Ama/Grace Talpash (CHAM) 21-11, 21-11

Also:

Pepperdine 4, Nebraska 1

Semifinals

#12 Hawaii 5, Pepperdine 0

1. Jaime Santer/Alana Embry (UH) def. Kate Clermont/McKenna Thomas (PEP) 21-19, 21-11

2. Kaylee Glagau/Julia Thelle (UH) def. Kristine Briede/Madison Oriskovich (PEP) 19-21, 21-16, 15-13

3. Pani Naopleon/Julia Lawrenz (UH) def. Kaydon Meyers/Gabriella Perez (PEP) 21- 14, 21-11

4. Riley Wagoner/Sydney Amiatu (UH) def. Gracie Pedersen/Sarlota Svobodova (PEP) 24-26, 21-11, 15-10

5. Sydney Miller/Anna Maidment (UH) def. Aubrey Roberts/Emi Erickson (PEP) 16-21, 21-16, 15-13

Also:

Boise State 3, Saint Mary’s 2

Fifth Place Match

Nebraska 5, Chaminade 0

1. Ally Batenhorst/Bergen Reilly (NEB) def. Greta Corti/Hula Crisostomo (CHAM) 15-21, 21-16, 15-11

2. Merritt Beason/Harper Murray (NEB)def. Mahala Ka’apuni/Kanoelehua Misipeka (CHAM) 21-8, 21-11

3. Lexi Rodriguez/Lindsay Krause (NEB) def. Malena Mihalik/DeLaney Poling (CHAM) 21-8, 21-6

4. Laney Choboy/Skyler Pierce (NEB) def. Sophie Schilling/Elli Tsukano (CHAM) 15-21, 21-14, 19-17

5. Olivia Mauch/Andi Jackson (NEB) def. Leilani Ama/Grace Talpash (CHAM) 21-17, 21-16

Gold Medal Match

#12 Hawaii 3, Boise State 2

1. Jaime Santer/Alana Embry (UH) def. Marlayna Bullington/Sierra Land (BSU) 21-16, 21-8

2. Julia Thelle/Kaylee Glagau (UH) def. Rorianna Chartier/Lily Patock (BSU) 21-18, 26-24

3. Emilia Guerra-Acuña/Ava Anderson (BSU) def. Julia Lawrenz/Pani Naopleon (UH) 18-21, 21-16, 15-13

4. Mya Jackson/Addison Wolden (BSU) def. Sydney Amiatu/Riley Wagoner (UH) 21-17, 13-21, 15-12

5. Anna Maidment/Sydney Miller (UH) def. Elli Wolthuis/Sharli O’Neil (BSU) 21-10, 21-12

Also:

Third-Place Match