Hawaii sends off seniors with win and third seed in Big West tourney

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii forward Justin McKoy scores over Cal State Bakersfield forward Modestas Kancleris.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii guard Noel Coleman waits to shoot as Cal State Bakersfield forward Modestas Kancleris (55) and forward Tom Mark (2) defend during the first half of Saturday’s game.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
UH play-by-play announcer Bobby Curran was honored at halftime. Curran, who was referred to as the voice of UH sports, called his final game on Saturday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii seniors Bernardo da Silva, Justin McKoy, Noel Coleman, Matthue Cotton, JoVon McClanahan and Juan Munoz were honored on Saturday.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii guard JoVon McClanahan dribbles against Cal State Bakersfield guard Naseem Gaskin.