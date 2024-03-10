comscore Hawaii sends off seniors with win and third seed in Big West tourney | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii sends off seniors with win and third seed in Big West tourney

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:10 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii forward Justin McKoy scores over Cal State Bakersfield forward Modestas Kancleris.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii forward Justin McKoy scores over Cal State Bakersfield forward Modestas Kancleris.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii guard Noel Coleman waits to shoot as Cal State Bakersfield forward Modestas Kancleris (55) and forward Tom Mark (2) defend during the first half of Saturday’s game.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii guard Noel Coleman waits to shoot as Cal State Bakersfield forward Modestas Kancleris (55) and forward Tom Mark (2) defend during the first half of Saturday’s game.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM UH play-by-play announcer Bobby Curran was honored at halftime. Curran, who was referred to as the voice of UH sports, called his final game on Saturday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH play-by-play announcer Bobby Curran was honored at halftime. Curran, who was referred to as the voice of UH sports, called his final game on Saturday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii seniors Bernardo da Silva, Justin McKoy, Noel Coleman, Matthue Cotton, JoVon McClanahan and Juan Munoz were honored on Saturday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii seniors Bernardo da Silva, Justin McKoy, Noel Coleman, Matthue Cotton, JoVon McClanahan and Juan Munoz were honored on Saturday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii guard JoVon McClanahan dribbles against Cal State Bakersfield guard Naseem Gaskin.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii guard JoVon McClanahan dribbles against Cal State Bakersfield guard Naseem Gaskin.

On a Saturday night of inspiration and perspiration, Hawaii completed a finishing surge with a 74-57 basketball victory over Cal State Bakersfield. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - March 10, 2024

Scroll Up