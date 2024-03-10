comscore Miyao’s homer in eighth lifts ’Bows over Rice | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Miyao’s homer in eighth lifts ’Bows over Rice

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:10 a.m.
  • MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii infielder Stone Miyao runs in for a score against Rice during the fourth inning.

    MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Hawaii infielder Stone Miyao runs in for a score against Rice during the fourth inning.

Stone Miyao had to wait a lot longer than he wanted for his first extra-base hit of the season. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - March 10, 2024

Scroll Up