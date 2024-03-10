Miyao’s homer in eighth lifts ’Bows over Rice

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Stone Miyao had to wait a lot longer than he wanted for his first extra-base hit of the season.

It couldn’t have come at a better time, as the fifth-year senior delivered the game-winning solo home run to lead off the bottom of the eighth inning and give Hawaii a 4-3 victory over Rice on Saturday night to even the series.

A Les Murakami Stadium crowd of 2,916 watched the Rainbows (8-6) lose a two-run lead in the top of the eighth inning only to get it back on one swing from Miyao, who was hitting .147 (5-for-34) over his first 13 games.

The win ended a seven-game losing streak for the ’Bows against the Owls.

“It felt good. The inning before they punched us in the mouth with that two-run shot and I just wanted to get the (lineup) going,” Miyao said. “Get a good start in that inning and got my pitch. Never doubted myself and never gave up on myself.”

Kyte McDonald tied the game for the Owls (5-9) on a two-out, two-run homer in the top of the eighth inning off of UH reliever Itsuki Takemoto, who hadn’t given up an earned run this season.

Miyao, who despite his struggles hit sixth in the lineup, was ahead 2-1 on Rice reliever Tyler Hamilton, who had just entered the game.

Miyao pulled a no-doubter high into the jet stream and way out over the right-field wall for his first homer since he ended last season with a walk-off shot to beat UC Santa Barbara.

“We’ve been talking about that for a couple weeks that when we get some of our guys going, I think this offense has a chance to be really good,” Hawaii coach Rich Hill said. “Stone is traditionally a slow starter since I’ve been here the last three years, and then he gets hot, and he can really, really carry an offense.”

Takemoto (1-1), who has all three of Hawaii’s saves, had allowed two hits in 8 2/3 innings before a two-out single by Trey Duffield led to McDonald pulling an 0-1 pitch just over the fence in left field to tie the game at 3-3.

Takemoto came back in the ninth to earn the win. He hit a batter in the helmet with two outs, drawing a mound visit from Hill, before striking out Treyton Rank to end it.

Rice has struck out at least 10 times in nine of its past 10 games.

“I think the best thing about it was, Itsuki is not used to getting punched in the mouth,” Hill said. “This is a real high-profile kid who has had a ton of success, and that is why you go to college. I told him this is a timeout in basketball, I’m going to wipe the rubber clean so we can get the inning over. This is going to be the first pitch and he has ice in his veins.”

Hawaii starter Randy Abshier took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning and tied a career high with 11 strikeouts in seven innings.

Abshier, who has struck out 31 in 16 innings over his past three starts, set down 16 of his first 17 before Duffield’s one-out double off the glove of Jared Quandt in right was ruled a hit.

Jack Riedel scored Duffield on a two-out double to end the shutout.

Abshier allowed two hits and only three runners reached second base.

He struck out the side in the first inning and retired 13 in a row after a leadoff walk in the second inning.

“Honestly, it’s just preparation. We just keep working on what I have in the arsenal,” Abshier said. “Trying to fine-tune it and that’s all it is is just trust in what I can do and going out there and feeling good and doing what I can for the team.”

Hawaii broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth inning with two bunt singles leading to a 3-0 lead.

Kamana Nahaku followed Miyao’s leadoff single with a bunt that he beat out at first for his second hit of the game.

UH had runners at the corners with one out when Jordan Donahue dropped a bunt down the first-base line that the Owls couldn’t field in time, allowing Miyao to score from third.

A passed ball allowed Ben Zeigler-Namoa to score from third to make it 2-0 and Austin Machado ripped an RBI double inside of the right-field line with two outs to plate Elijah Ickes for a three-run lead.

Rice starter J.D. McCracken allowed three runs on eight hits in five innings with two walks and six strikeouts in a no decision.

Hamilton dropped to 0-2 for the season.

The four-game series continues today with a game at 1:05 p.m. Hawaii had yet to decide on a starting pitcher after the game.