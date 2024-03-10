Scoreboard – March 10, 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: Rice vs. Hawaii, 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

SOFTBALL

College: Outrigger Rainbow Wahine Classic, Connecticut vs. Cleveland State, noon; Cleveland State vs. Hawaii, 2:30 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. VOLLEYBALL

College men: Outrigger Resorts Invitational, Lewis vs. Grand Canyon, 2 p.m.; UC Irvine vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m. Matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

College women: Spring Match, UNLV vs. Chaminade, 5:30 p.m. at McCabe Gym.

MONDAY

BASEBALL

College: Rice vs. Hawaii, 2:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

GOLF

OIA: 10 a.m. at Mililani Golf Club.

SOFTBALL

ILH: Varsity I, Punahou vs. ‘Iolani, 4 p.m. at Ala Wai Field.

TENNIS

ILH girls: Hawaii Baptist at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.; Maryknoll at Punahou II, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys: Varsity II, Hanalani at Maryknoll, 6:15 p.m.

OIA West: Mililani at Waipahu; Campbell at Leilehua; Kapolei at Aiea; Nanakuli at Waianae; Pearl City at Radford. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

WATER POLO

OIA

Kahuku 19, Moanalua 2

Goal-Scorers—Moanalua: Lila Butcher 2. Kahuku: Kimorah Wong 6, Maya Maki 5, Tuua Cravens 3, Tiana Campana, Wetekia Tagatauli, Tacoma Campbell, Lillyana Newton, Jaedon Harris.

Roosevelt 9, Leilehua 0

Goal-Scorers—Roosevelt: Jayzlyn Tomisa 3, Alisa Lee 2, Jochel Oba 2, Kimberly Cassens, Jonna Keo.

Kailua 22, Kalani 13

Goal-Scorers—Kailua: Alani Mienwa 7, Kalena Mak 7, Haley Jeong 4, Siena Wong 3, Keaulana Cordero. Kalani: Shea Brown 4, Kate Shower 4, Kate Jones 2, Scarlett Lema 2, Cielle Charron.

Kalaheo 17, West Combined 4

Goal-Scorers—Kalaheo: Paige Heiken 8, Sammy Carmack 4, Chloe Heidsieck 2, Meleana McDonald 2, Ava Pace. West: Madison Miyasato 2, Alana Ho 2.

Kaiser 13, Mililani 4

Goal-Scorers—Kaiser: Kimie Ginoza 5, Elliana Schiffner 4, Maile Judd 2, Ashley Bethke, Larissa Goloveyko. Mililani: Morgan Russell, Carolyn Dillberti, Leila Maynard, Kyla Ellison

ILH Varsity II

Punahou 9, ‘Iolani 1

Goal-Scorers—Punahou: Izzy Lee 2, Lauren Teruya 2, Dominique Garcia 2, Reina Lileikis, Taylor DeSa, Sophie Mathewson. ‘Iolani: Megan Tamayo.