comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - March 10, 2024 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – March 10, 2024

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Leonard Lau of Honolulu was happy to see a reminder of home while visiting Yokohama, Japan. “It was terrific to feel the warmth and aloha spirit at Hawaiian Town at the World Porters mall,” he said. Photo by Stephanie Lau.

    Leonard Lau of Honolulu was happy to see a reminder of home while visiting Yokohama, Japan. “It was terrific to feel the warmth and aloha spirit at Hawaiian Town at the World Porters mall,” he said. Photo by Stephanie Lau.

  • World travelers May Whitten, left, and Aiea resident Diane Murata, toured the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles before globe-trotting to Spain and Portugal. Photo by Marvin Inouye.

    World travelers May Whitten, left, and Aiea resident Diane Murata, toured the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles before globe-trotting to Spain and Portugal. Photo by Marvin Inouye.

  • Brian Lau of Niu Valley mimicked the images on the window panes at the Shaka Burgerhouse in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. Photo by Angie Lau.

    Brian Lau of Niu Valley mimicked the images on the window panes at the Shaka Burgerhouse in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. Photo by Angie Lau.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

Previous Story
Las Vegas Advisor: First cannabis lounge opens in Las Vegas

Scroll Up