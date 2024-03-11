Letter: Effort to lower BAC is worthy of wide support

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I was drinking and driving from age 15 until July 2023 when, at the age of 62, I realized my duty to lead a responsible life. I ceased drinking while alone, at home, from morning to night.

This was easier than I thought, thanks to non-alcoholic beer. Now, I only have one or two alcoholic drinks socially — when I’m not driving.

I very much support state Sen. Karl Rhoads’ effort to get the legal blood alcohol concentration (BAC) lowered to 0.05%. I figure there are others like me who will perhaps choose likewise.

Stuart Taba

Manoa

