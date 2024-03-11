Editorial | Letters Letter: Effort to lower BAC is worthy of wide support Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I was drinking and driving from age 15 until July 2023 when, at the age of 62, I realized my duty to lead a responsible life. I ceased drinking while alone, at home, from morning to night. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I was drinking and driving from age 15 until July 2023 when, at the age of 62, I realized my duty to lead a responsible life. I ceased drinking while alone, at home, from morning to night. This was easier than I thought, thanks to non-alcoholic beer. Now, I only have one or two alcoholic drinks socially — when I’m not driving. I very much support state Sen. Karl Rhoads’ effort to get the legal blood alcohol concentration (BAC) lowered to 0.05%. I figure there are others like me who will perhaps choose likewise. Stuart Taba Manoa EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: No legal immigration until border is sealed