Letter: Kauhale a better use of old Aloha Stadium land | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Kauhale a better use of old Aloha Stadium land

  • Today
  Today
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2023 Artist Satoru Abe’s sculpture of a volcano is seen outside the main entrance of the now-shuttered Aloha Stadium.

Another “auwe” project. What are our leaders thinking? Read more

