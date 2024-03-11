Letter: Kauhale a better use of old Aloha Stadium land

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Another “auwe” project. What are our leaders thinking?

The University of Hawaii football team has seven home games in 2024. If they build a new Aloha Stadium for our football team, it will be used seven days out of the year. The capacity at UH-Manoa’s Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex is just fine.

A better use of the current Aloha Stadium location would be seven kauhale towers similar to Kuhio Park Terrace — a “Kauhale Halawa” would be used 365 days a year.

Rick Ornellas

Puunui

