Editorial | Letters

Letter: Kauhale a better use of old Aloha Stadium land

Today

Updated 12:05 a.m.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2023

Artist Satoru Abe's sculpture of a volcano is seen outside the main entrance of the now-shuttered Aloha Stadium.

Another "auwe" project. What are our leaders thinking?

The University of Hawaii football team has seven home games in 2024. If they build a new Aloha Stadium for our football team, it will be used seven days out of the year. The capacity at UH-Manoa's Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex is just fine.

A better use of the current Aloha Stadium location would be seven kauhale towers similar to Kuhio Park Terrace — a "Kauhale Halawa" would be used 365 days a year.

Rick Ornellas
Puunui