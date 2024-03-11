Letter: Prioritize public safety, lower blood alcohol limit

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Thank you, Hawaii Senate, for passing Senate Bill 2384 to lower the legal blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit for driving to 0.05%. I implore the state House to pass this bill.

As a mental health therapist, I’ve seen the consequences of excessive alcohol consumption firsthand; the toll extends far beyond the individual, impacting the lives of the broader community. A 0.05% BAC limit acknow- ledges the severe impairment that moderate alcohol consumption can have on one’s ability to make sound judgments and safely operate a vehicle.

As a mother, I know our children deserve to grow up in an environment where impaired driving is minimized. Lowering the BAC is a crucial step in protecting innocent lives. Alcohol- related traffic deaths are 100% preventable. The Senate has sent a clear message prioritizing the safety of our citizens. I urge the House to also take a stand against impaired driving.

Ann Collins

Makawao, Maui

