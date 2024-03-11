comscore Letter: Prioritize public safety, lower blood alcohol limit | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Prioritize public safety, lower blood alcohol limit

Thank you, Hawaii Senate, for passing Senate Bill 2384 to lower the legal blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit for driving to 0.05%. I implore the state House to pass this bill. Read more

