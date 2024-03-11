Letter: Senators willing to sell out keiki over cannabis

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Have you been to Las Vegas lately? If you have, you know the foul smell of weed that permeates the air since it became legal. Do we want that for Waikiki? Read more

Have you been to Las Vegas lately? If you have, you know the foul smell of weed that permeates the air since it became legal. Do we want that for Waikiki? You think the Japanese tourists are not coming now, try legalizing weed.

My senator, Jarrett Keohokalole, voted in favor of legalizing recreational cannabis despite all the polls against it. The Star-Advertiser should do some investigative reporting on how much the pro-weed lobby has contributed to the campaigns of the senators who voted yes.

These senators are willing to sell out our keiki for campaign donations and possible tax dollars. Anyone who wants marijuana can easily get it now through the legal medical program.

Erich Wida

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter