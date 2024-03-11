comscore Letter: Senators willing to sell out keiki over cannabis | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Senators willing to sell out keiki over cannabis

Have you been to Las Vegas lately? If you have, you know the foul smell of weed that permeates the air since it became legal. Do we want that for Waikiki? Read more

