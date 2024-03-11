Off the news: Hawaii Republican caucus on Tuesday

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Poll watchers say that Tuesday may be the day that Donald Trump clinches the GOP nomination due in small part to Hawaii Republicans’ votes at their presidential caucus. Votes are also being cast in Georgia, Mississippi and Washington, which are likely to put the former president over the top in the GOP delegate count.

Trump is the last candidate standing with the withdrawal of Nikki Haley — but her name, as well as those of six others who have suspended campaigns, will be on the Hawaii ballot. So there are at least vestiges of a once-competitive field.