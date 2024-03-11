Off the news: Vegas airport gets TSA self-screening

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The self-checkout line, just as it’s falling out of favor in some supermarkets, may be coming to an airport near you. Read more

The self-checkout line, just as it’s falling out of favor in some supermarkets, may be coming to an airport near you. For a lot of Hawaii “Ninth Island” regulars, that means the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, where TSA PreCheck passengers can start passing themselves and their luggage through preflight screening.

Is this a boon for efficiency? It’s anyone’s guess with this pilot project. If the same rate of error messages ping as we see at the grocery store self-checkout, this might not improve things.