A comforting chili

Craving something spicy, savory and satisfying? This bowl of chili with beans is made with a plant-based ground beef substitute and will surely hit the spot while keeping to a meat-free diet. It might become a new family favorite.

Impossible Beef Chili With Beans

Ingredients:

• 3 tablespoons vegetable oil

• 2 (12-ounce) packages of Impossible Beef (plant-based ground meat substitute)

• 2 cups chopped onion

• 2 tablespoons minced garlic

• 3 tablespoons chili powder

• 2 teaspoons ground cumin

• 2 teaspoons Mexican oregano

• 2 tablespoons tomato paste

• 1 1/2 tablespoons Portuguese sausage seasoning mix (such as NOH Foods brand)

• 3 tablespoons flour

• 1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes

• 1 (7-ounce) can chopped green chiles

• 2 (15.5-ounce) cans chili beans

• 1 quart vegetable broth/water

• 6 ounces dark beer

• 1 tablespoon white miso

• 1 tablespoon mushroom seasoning powder (found in Asian markets)

• 1-ounce bittersweet chocolate (optional)

• Salt and pepper, to taste

• Condiments, as desired: chopped onion, shredded vegan cheese, chopped cilantro, crushed tortilla chips

Directions:

Heat oil in a 6-quart Dutch oven on medium-high. When oil glistens, add Impossible Beef; saute 5 minutes.

Add onions; cook 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Reduce heat to medium.

Add garlic, chili powder, cumin, oregano, tomato paste and sausage seasoning mix; cook 2 minutes, stirring constantly.

Add flour; cook 2 minutes, stirring constantly.

Add remaining ingredients, except salt and pepper; stir to combine. When mixture comes to a boil, cover and reduce heat to a simmer. Simmer 30 minutes.

Add salt and pepper.

Serve with steamed rice and condiments.

Serves 6-8.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (based on 8 servings and not including salt to taste): 430 calories, 19 g fat, 7 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 1800 mg sodium, 42 g carbohydrate, 13 g fiber, 7 g sugar, 23 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.