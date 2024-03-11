Crave | Very Veggie A comforting chili By Tzu Chi Hawaii March 11, 2024 Updated 1:53 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Photo courtesy Tzu Chi Hawaii Craving something spicy, savory and satisfying? Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Craving something spicy, savory and satisfying? This bowl of chili with beans is made with a plant-based ground beef substitute and will surely hit the spot while keeping to a meat-free diet. It might become a new family favorite. Impossible Beef Chili With Beans Ingredients: • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil • 2 (12-ounce) packages of Impossible Beef (plant-based ground meat substitute) • 2 cups chopped onion • 2 tablespoons minced garlic • 3 tablespoons chili powder • 2 teaspoons ground cumin • 2 teaspoons Mexican oregano • 2 tablespoons tomato paste • 1 1/2 tablespoons Portuguese sausage seasoning mix (such as NOH Foods brand) • 3 tablespoons flour • 1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes • 1 (7-ounce) can chopped green chiles • 2 (15.5-ounce) cans chili beans • 1 quart vegetable broth/water • 6 ounces dark beer • 1 tablespoon white miso • 1 tablespoon mushroom seasoning powder (found in Asian markets) • 1-ounce bittersweet chocolate (optional) • Salt and pepper, to taste • Condiments, as desired: chopped onion, shredded vegan cheese, chopped cilantro, crushed tortilla chips Directions: Heat oil in a 6-quart Dutch oven on medium-high. When oil glistens, add Impossible Beef; saute 5 minutes. Add onions; cook 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Reduce heat to medium. Add garlic, chili powder, cumin, oregano, tomato paste and sausage seasoning mix; cook 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add flour; cook 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add remaining ingredients, except salt and pepper; stir to combine. When mixture comes to a boil, cover and reduce heat to a simmer. Simmer 30 minutes. Add salt and pepper. Serve with steamed rice and condiments. Serves 6-8. Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (based on 8 servings and not including salt to taste): 430 calories, 19 g fat, 7 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 1800 mg sodium, 42 g carbohydrate, 13 g fiber, 7 g sugar, 23 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S. The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885. Previous Story ‘Egg’-cellent options Next Story So ‘crab’-tivating