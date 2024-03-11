‘Egg’-cellent options

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Nothing beats egg salad sandwiches from Japanese convenience stores. It’s one of the foods I miss the most, upon returning from a trip to Japan. Fortunately, the three options below help satisfy my craving:

Japanese-style sandos

Located in The Lanai at Ala Moana Center, MANA Sandwiches (1450 Ala Moana Blvd.) is a Japanese sandwich boutique that’s known for its sandos made with BRUG Bakery bread, locally sourced ingredients, fresh fruits and premium heavy cream.

Its local egg salad sandwich ($6.75), which features a creamy mixture between slices of soft, white bread, is a bestseller because it’s made with 100% local cage-free eggs.

Call 808-201-4948 or visit manasandwiches.com.

A sunny start

Sunny Days (3045 Monsarrat Ave. Ste. 6) is a cute café that’s popular for breakfast and brunch. Signature dishes include its eggs Benedict ($20), honey butter toast ($15), smoked salmon toast ($16) and Japanese-style egg sandwich ($16). The latter features a chunky egg salad mixture between slices of soft, white bread.

Call 808-367-0059 or visit sunnydayshonolulu.com.

A farmers market hit

The tamago sando ($7) at Katsu Sando 808, a vendor at the Kakaako farmers market on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon, is a must-try. This traditional Japanese egg salad sandwich is a customer favorite, featuring the business’s creamy egg salad between slices of thick, pillowy-soft Japanese preservative-free bread.

Made with boiled eggs, salt and pepper, mayo and a hint of sugar, this tamago sando is a regular hit at the market and tends to sell out quickly. The business’s Wil-Sando — chicken ($15) or pork ($16) katsu sando with egg — is another popular pick.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@katsusando808).