Crave | Hungry for More? ‘Egg’-cellent options By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta March 11, 2024 Updated 1:47 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Photo courtesy MANA Sandwiches Nothing beats egg salad sandwiches from Japanese convenience stores. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Nothing beats egg salad sandwiches from Japanese convenience stores. It’s one of the foods I miss the most, upon returning from a trip to Japan. Fortunately, the three options below help satisfy my craving: Japanese-style sandos Located in The Lanai at Ala Moana Center, MANA Sandwiches (1450 Ala Moana Blvd.) is a Japanese sandwich boutique that’s known for its sandos made with BRUG Bakery bread, locally sourced ingredients, fresh fruits and premium heavy cream. Its local egg salad sandwich ($6.75), which features a creamy mixture between slices of soft, white bread, is a bestseller because it’s made with 100% local cage-free eggs. Call 808-201-4948 or visit manasandwiches.com. A sunny start Sunny Days (3045 Monsarrat Ave. Ste. 6) is a cute café that’s popular for breakfast and brunch. Signature dishes include its eggs Benedict ($20), honey butter toast ($15), smoked salmon toast ($16) and Japanese-style egg sandwich ($16). The latter features a chunky egg salad mixture between slices of soft, white bread. Call 808-367-0059 or visit sunnydayshonolulu.com. A farmers market hit The tamago sando ($7) at Katsu Sando 808, a vendor at the Kakaako farmers market on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon, is a must-try. This traditional Japanese egg salad sandwich is a customer favorite, featuring the business’s creamy egg salad between slices of thick, pillowy-soft Japanese preservative-free bread. Made with boiled eggs, salt and pepper, mayo and a hint of sugar, this tamago sando is a regular hit at the market and tends to sell out quickly. The business’s Wil-Sando — chicken ($15) or pork ($16) katsu sando with egg — is another popular pick. Follow the biz on Instagram (@katsusando808). Previous Story And that's a wrap!