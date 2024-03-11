Chew on This | Crave Go fish By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta March 11, 2024 Updated 2:11 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Photo by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta I recently had a phenomenal fish and chips dish, and it left me wanting more. Here are some other notable picks around town: Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I recently had a phenomenal fish and chips dish, and it left me wanting more. Here are some other notable picks around town: Heavenly Island Lifestyle Hawaii Kai The fish and chips ($28) at this Hawaii Kai eatery is a must-have if you’re there for dinner. It features four pieces of lightly battered swai fish, accompanied by wedge-cut fries, housemade tartar sauce and sweet chile sauce. The fish is fried to a perfect golden-brown, and its interior is moist and flaky. Heavenly Island Lifestyle Hawaii Kai Koko Marina Center 7192 Kalanianaole Hwy. Ste. D-105, Honolulu 808-517-3777 Heavenly-hawaiikai.com Instagram: @heavenly_hawaiikai Murphy’s Bar & Grill Located in Chinatown, this old-fashioned Irish eatery is known for its pub fare. In addition to corned beef and cabbage ($24.50), shepherd’s pie ($24.50) and Gaelic steak ($29.50), the fish n’ chips ($19.50) is a signature dish. It features cod fish and fries served with malt vinegar. Murphy’s Bar & Grill 2 Merchant St., Honolulu 808-531-0422 Murphyshawaii.com Instagram: @murphyshawaii Merriman’s Honolulu Merriman’s Honolulu offers happy hour daily from 3 to 5 p.m., and customers can take advantage of a variety of discounted beverages and dishes. In addition to the Parmesan truffle fries ($6) and organic taro hummus ($9), the fresh fish and chips ($9) are one of the best happy hour deals. It features a tempura-battered catch of the day served with rosemary sea-salt fries, malt vinegar aioli and lemon. Merriman’s Honolulu 1108 Auahi St. Ste. 170, Honolulu 808-215-0022 Merrimanshawaii.com Instagram: @merrimanshonolulu Kapolei Golf Club Restaurant Kapolei Golf Club Restaurant offers brunch daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Popular brunch options include the blueberry cream cheese pancakes ($9 single, $13 short stack, $16 full stack), salmon eggs Benedict ($19), KGC loco moco ($19) and fish ‘n chips ($18). The latter features auction fresh fish of the day that’s beer-battered, topped in furikake and fried crispy. It’s served with french fries, yuzu tartar sauce and chile pepper water. Kapolei Golf Club Restaurant Kapolei Golf Club 91-701 Farrington Hwy., Kapolei 808-674-2227 Instagram: @kgc_restaurant Previous Story So ‘crab’-tivating