I recently had a phenomenal fish and chips dish, and it left me wanting more. Here are some other notable picks around town: Read more

Heavenly Island Lifestyle Hawaii Kai

The fish and chips ($28) at this Hawaii Kai eatery is a must-have if you’re there for dinner. It features four pieces of lightly battered swai fish, accompanied by wedge-cut fries, housemade tartar sauce and sweet chile sauce. The fish is fried to a perfect golden-brown, and its interior is moist and flaky.

Koko Marina Center

7192 Kalanianaole Hwy. Ste. D-105, Honolulu

808-517-3777

Heavenly-hawaiikai.com

Instagram: @heavenly_hawaiikai

Murphy’s Bar & Grill

Located in Chinatown, this old-fashioned Irish eatery is known for its pub fare. In addition to corned beef and cabbage ($24.50), shepherd’s pie ($24.50) and Gaelic steak ($29.50), the fish n’ chips ($19.50) is a signature dish. It features cod fish and fries served with malt vinegar.

2 Merchant St., Honolulu

808-531-0422

Murphyshawaii.com

Instagram: @murphyshawaii

Merriman’s Honolulu

Merriman’s Honolulu offers happy hour daily from 3 to 5 p.m., and customers can take advantage of a variety of discounted beverages and dishes.

In addition to the Parmesan truffle fries ($6) and organic taro hummus ($9), the fresh fish and chips ($9) are one of the best happy hour deals. It features a tempura-battered catch of the day served with rosemary sea-salt fries, malt vinegar aioli and lemon.

1108 Auahi St. Ste. 170, Honolulu

808-215-0022

Merrimanshawaii.com

Instagram: @merrimanshonolulu

Kapolei Golf Club Restaurant

Kapolei Golf Club Restaurant offers brunch daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Popular brunch options include the blueberry cream cheese pancakes ($9 single, $13 short stack, $16 full stack), salmon eggs Benedict ($19), KGC loco moco ($19) and fish ‘n chips ($18). The latter features auction fresh fish of the day that’s beer-battered, topped in furikake and fried crispy. It’s served with french fries, yuzu tartar sauce and chile pepper water.

Kapolei Golf Club

91-701 Farrington Hwy., Kapolei

808-674-2227

Instagram: @kgc_restaurant