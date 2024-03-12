Enlightened hospitality

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

While a few friends and I were discussing our favorite places to eat, we stumbled upon an interesting similarity. We agreed delicious food was not the determining factor in where we chose to eat; service was.

“If the service is amazing, I’ll give a slightly overcooked steak another chance,” one friend suggested. “But if the server is rude, I don’t care how good the food is, I’m never going back.” I reflected on one establishment I had actively boycotted, because not only did my boyfriend and I wait 40 minutes for two smoothies, but the second time we inquired as to how much longer it would be, our server made fun of us in front of her other guests.

On the flipside, I’d made it a late-night ritual to frequent the same greasy spoon diner after club-hopping, not because the food was anything to write home about, but because the women who worked there looked out for us in the wee hours of the morning when we were tired.

The desire to be taken care of is human, though what it means to be “taken care of” can mean different things to people. One of the skills we in the hospitality industry take years to hone, is how to recognize and fulfill the needs of each guest. To deliver an experience above and beyond what they are expecting by recognizing opportunities to make someone feel seen and heard — and maybe even special — takes practice.

I admire colleagues who seem to remember a guest’s name after only hearing it once, and seem to be able to recall specific details about their life; all things I had to work at deliberately in order to remember. I’d often record guests’ preferred seats at the bar and their favorite cocktails or dishes. I’d note if they had any allergies, just so they wouldn’t have to remind me the next time.

It wasn’t until recently that the colleague I had admired the most remarked on how amazing she thought I was at just that very same thing.

“I learned it from you!” I exclaimed.

“No,” she said humbly. “I have a hard time with names.” I realized I respected her even more for the effort she must have put in. Her true gift was that she never let them see her sweat.

For an aperitif-style cocktail that will help keep you from sweating, as the crisp chill of a Hawaiian winter gives way to the raindrops of spring, try this refreshing riff on the traditional Paloma. It uses bergamot liqueur to give taste buds a wake-up call, reminiscent of Earl Grey tea.

Directions: Shake all ingredients, except Fever Tree sparkling pink grapefruit, over ice. Top with Fever Tree sparkling pink grapefruit, and pour over fresh rocks into a Collins glass. Garnish with mint sprig and grapefruit half-moon.

Alicia Yamachika is a bartender and craft mixologist, who currently is the key account manager at Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits on Oahu. Follow her on Instagram (@alicia_yamachika). Her column will appear every second Wednesday in Crave.