So ‘crab’-tivating

Seagonia Crab Co. started around 15 years ago, according to business owners Sean and Kristina Gould, when the duo was searching for the best crab cake in North Carolina and around the East Coast.

“We were both still in our professional careers in education, and just enjoyed eating really good crab,” Kristina says. “Fast-forward many years and a pandemic later, and we found ourselves in Alaska, working with a friend on a salmon boat for a summer. This led to us getting into commercial fishing ourselves and into the Dungeness crab fishery in Alaska.”

“We moved to Oahu after our sixth season to work between seasons, and felt like this would be a great place to sell crab,” Sean adds. “The Pacific Ocean connection and the fact that people love seafood led us to develop our own best crab cake ever, and to start selling that and other crab dishes at local markets. Our business name came from the name of our fishing boat, Seagonia.”

The biz is known for its signature crab burger ($20), which features a hefty Dungeness crab cake served on a brioche bun with lettuce. There’s about 3 ounces of crab in each patty, according to Kristina. It’s served with your choice of housemade cucumber dill or tartar sauce, and a side of pineapple coleslaw.

Other popular dishes include a chill crab plate ($22) — freshly cracked crab that comes with lemon, garlic butter for dipping, a hot-buttered roll and pineapple coleslaw — crab Rangoon ($14) and the Crabzilla ($31).

“The Crabzilla is our special for the real crab lover,” Kristina says. “The mega-sandwich starts with our crab burger and is topped with fresh Dungeness crab meat and a crab Rangoon. Crab rangoons are made with a mixture of Dungeness crab meat and cream cheese, and are served with housemade sweet chili sauce. The chill crab plate is for those who want the pure taste of sweet and buttery Dungeness crab.”

Seagonia Crab Co. is at the Aloha Farm Lovers’ Kakaako farmers market on Saturdays and Ono Grindz & Makeke at Wai Kai on Thursdays.

“We’ve enjoyed using our previous restaurant experience and love of really good seafood, and getting to share that with others,” Kristina says.

Seagonia Crab Co.

Various locations

Instagram: @seagoniacrabco

How to order: In person or pre-order via Instagram direct message

How to pay: Cash, credit cards, Apple Pay and Venmo accepted