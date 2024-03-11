comscore Federal funds help speed up modernization at Hawaii airports | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Federal funds help speed up modernization at Hawaii airports

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Mauka Market in the Mauka Concourse of Terminal 1 at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport features a self-checkout system.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Travelers get a free ride on the new gate transports as Fuchigami looks on.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Ford Fuchigami, state Department of Transportation deputy director for airports, stands on a roadway being repaired at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Five major airport runway projects totaling more than $520.7 million are moving forward at Hawaii airports this year due to an increase in federal dollars made possible by new types of grant programs, some of which provide multiple awards for a single project. Read more

