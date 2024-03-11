Federal funds help speed up modernization at Hawaii airports

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Mauka Market in the Mauka Concourse of Terminal 1 at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport features a self-checkout system.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Travelers get a free ride on the new gate transports as Fuchigami looks on.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, Ford Fuchigami, state Department of Transportation deputy director for airports, stands on a roadway being repaired at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.