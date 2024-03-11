comscore In-home euthanasia for pets provides comfort and dignity | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
In-home euthanasia for pets provides comfort and dignity

  By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  Updated 11:03 p.m.
  • March 7, 2024 CTY Star-Advertiser photo by Craig T. Kojima CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM. Dr. Carolyn Naun of Arms of Aloha offers mobile veterinarian services and focuses on euthanizing pets at their homes or choice of location instead of a sterile clinic setting. At the home of Skye Morrison, Naun will be doing a checkup of her cat Jazzy, who is receiving hospice care before the end of his life.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Dr. Carolyn Naun of Arms of Aloha offers mobile veterinarian services and focuses on euthanizing pets at their homes or choice of location instead of a sterile clinic setting. Skye Morrison soothed her cat Jazzy after his treatment Thursday.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Dr. Carolyn Naun, left, trimmed the matted fur of Jazzy as part of a checkup Thursday. Jazzy is receiving hospice care before the end of his life.

Several years ago Skye Morrison knew it was time to end the suffering of her aging cat, Smokey, but she couldn’t bear the thought of taking him into a sterile veterinary clinic to lie on a metal table in the final moments of his life. Read more

