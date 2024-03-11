In-home euthanasia for pets provides comfort and dignity

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
March 7, 2024 CTY Star-Advertiser photo by Craig T. Kojima
Dr. Carolyn Naun of Arms of Aloha offers mobile veterinarian services and focuses on euthanizing pets at their homes or choice of location instead of a sterile clinic setting.
At the home of Skye Morrison, Naun will be doing a checkup of her cat Jazzy, who is receiving hospice care before the end of his life.
Dr. Carolyn Naun of Arms of Aloha offers mobile veterinarian services and focuses on euthanizing pets at their homes or choice of location instead of a sterile clinic setting. Skye Morrison soothed her cat Jazzy after his treatment Thursday.
Dr. Carolyn Naun, left, trimmed the matted fur of Jazzy as part of a checkup Thursday. Jazzy is receiving hospice care before the end of his life.