comscore Kaneohe Marine gets 30 years for sexually assaulting children | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kaneohe Marine gets 30 years for sexually assaulting children

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:22 p.m.

A Marine stationed at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe will spend 30 years in a military prison for sexually assaulting children in Hawaii and other states. Read more

