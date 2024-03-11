Kaneohe Marine gets 30 years for sexually assaulting children

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A Marine stationed at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe will spend 30 years in a military prison for sexually assaulting children in Hawaii and other states.

Staff Sgt. Jawan T. Hale, 37, pleaded guilty to 13 charges of crimes against children as defined by the Uniform Code of Military Justice. He was sentenced Wednesday.

The charges include three counts of rape of a child, three counts of sexual abuse of a child, two counts of production of child sexual abuse material, three counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, one count of indecent language pertaining to a minor and one count of solicitation.

“The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is dedicated to justice and the protection of the most vulnerable members of our community,” said Oliver Scammell, NCIS Hawaii Field Office acting special agent in charge. “This sends a clear message that such reprehensible actions will not be tolerated within the Navy or Marine Corps ranks.”

Hale is from Iron City, Ga., and previously worked with the 2nd Transportation Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, providing fuel for amphibious assault vehicles at Fort Bragg, N.C.

NCIS special agents arrested Hale in February 2023 after they got a tip from law enforcement partners and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Agents found “large quantities of digital evidence showing the sexual exploitation of children,” according to a NCIS news release.

When questioned, Hale admitted to molesting a child. Evidence gathered during the investigation showed Hale preyed on his victims by targeting single mothers with young children.

Hale’s sentencing “reflects the gravity of the offenses committed by Staff Sgt. Hale,” Scammell said. “The military justice system has acted swiftly and decisively to hold him accountable for his actions.”

Hale’s sentencing, handed down by a military judge, is effective immediately. Hale also will be dishonorably discharged, required to register as a sex offender and have a reduction in rank to private.

The case was prosecuted by Marine judge advocates, the attorneys “responsible for upholding the law and core values of the Marine Corps,” according to the MJA website. “They are Marine Officers first and attorneys second.”

NCIS “encourages individuals who believe they may be victims or have information related to Hale’s crimes to come forward.”

They can contact NCIS using the NCIS Tips App or visit www.ncis.navy.mil for further assistance. Reports also may be submitted to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 800-THE-LOST (800-843-5678) or online to report.cybertip.org.