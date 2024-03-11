comscore Turban finishes 10th at championships | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Turban finishes 10th at championships

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

University of Hawaii junior high jumper Lilian Turban finished in 10th place in her first appearance at the NCAA Indoor Championships Saturday at The TRACK at New Balance in Boston, Mass. Read more

