Turban finishes 10th at championships

University of Hawaii junior high jumper Lilian Turban finished in 10th place in her first appearance at the NCAA Indoor Championships Saturday at The TRACK at New Balance in Boston, Mass.

This marks just the fifth time in school history that a UH athlete has finished in the top 10 at the NCAA Indoor Championships.

Turban cleared the first height of 5.74 feet on her first attempt before clearing the next two heights (5.9 feet and 6.06 feet) on her second try.

She is the third Wahine athlete to compete at the event, joining Annett Wichmann (2007-09) and Amber Kaufman (2009-10).

Hawaii softball team downs Cleveland State

The University of Hawaii (7-14) softball team ended the Outrigger Rainbow Wahine Classic with a 6-1 win over Cleveland State (4-11) on Sunday.

Hawaii’s Millie Fidge picked up the win in relief, allowing two hits through the last four innings and striking out three.

The Wahine scored all six runs in the fifth for a come-from-behind win over the Vikings. Cleveland State held a 1-0 lead.

Cleveland State’s Melissa Hozopfel threw a complete game in the loss, giving up six runs on six hits with six walks and four strikeouts.