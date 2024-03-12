comscore Column: Proposed stevedore bills are unneeded | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Proposed stevedore bills are unneeded

  • By Michael N. Hansen
  • Today
  • Updated 9:08 p.m.
  • Michael N. Hansen

    Michael N. Hansen

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2020 A Matson container ship is seen docked at Honolulu Harbor.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2020

    A Matson container ship is seen docked at Honolulu Harbor.

It’s deja vu all over again with a pair of companion bills currently before the Hawaii Legislature seeking to impose an unnecessary labor mandate on the barge industry. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Sustainable local food systems vital for economy, security

Scroll Up