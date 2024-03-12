Editorial | Letters Letter: Disappointed at ‘no’ vote on gender-affirming care Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! As a resident of Mililani, I am disappointed in Rep. Trish La Chica’s March 5 vote against House Bill 2079, relating to gender-affirming health care services. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. As a resident of Mililani, I am disappointed in Rep. Trish La Chica’s March 5 vote against House Bill 2079, relating to gender-affirming health care services. Her refusal to support our transgender ohana at a time when they are being demonized and persecuted across the continent is inexcusable. However, I am more upset that she is my representative because she was appointed to that position by Gov. Josh Green last year. The fact that she is a sitting member of the Legislature at all makes it clear that the governor is not a trustworthy ally. Trevor Nagamine Mililani EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Column: Sustainable local food systems vital for economy, security