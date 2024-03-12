Letter: Disappointed at ‘no’ vote on gender-affirming care

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As a resident of Mililani, I am disappointed in Rep. Trish La Chica’s March 5 vote against House Bill 2079, relating to gender-affirming health care services. Read more

As a resident of Mililani, I am disappointed in Rep. Trish La Chica’s March 5 vote against House Bill 2079, relating to gender-affirming health care services. Her refusal to support our transgender ohana at a time when they are being demonized and persecuted across the continent is inexcusable.

However, I am more upset that she is my representative because she was appointed to that position by Gov. Josh Green last year. The fact that she is a sitting member of the Legislature at all makes it clear that the governor is not a trustworthy ally.

Trevor Nagamine

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter