Letter: Easy fix for woes created by Alabama’s IVF ruling

Alabama’s Supreme Court, legislature and district attorney have created a dumpster fire of conflicting in vitro fertilization (IVF) issues. There is a simple solution, however.

Take this example: A young Alabama couple, having made a beautiful child using an IVF procedure and wanting no more children, now have three embryos left over. What to do? The couple simply directs the clinic to deliver the three embryos to the Alabama Supreme Court.

The embryos, now in the custody of the court, should be taken very good care of. Since the embryos are in fact children, the court should find a suitable surrogate mom, provide appropriate foster care, then fund college tuition and any college loans incurred. All financial, emotional and medical needs will of course be taken care of, compliments of the Alabama Supreme Court, until the age of maturity.

Now let’s hope that the children don’t come looking for their biological parents.

Kevin Connelly

Kahala

