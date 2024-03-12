Letter: Hawaii losing tourists to locales where pot is legal

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In regard to the March 8 letter “Factor Japanese tourists into cannabis legislation,” I would like to offer evidence to the contrary.

I work in the hospitality industry in one of Waikiki’s busiest hotels for Japanese tourists. We have seen a decline in Japanese visitors over the past several years, even before the pandemic started.

Tourists from Japan now travel to Guam, where recreational cannabis is legal for adults.

Zaza Baker

Makiki

