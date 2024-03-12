comscore Letter: Hawaii losing tourists to locales where pot is legal | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Hawaii losing tourists to locales where pot is legal

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

In regard to the March 8 letter “Factor Japanese tourists into cannabis legislation,” I would like to offer evidence to the contrary. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Sustainable local food systems vital for economy, security

Scroll Up