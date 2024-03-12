comscore Kokua Line: Does Honolulu screen welfare recipients for illegal drug use? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Does Honolulu screen welfare recipients for illegal drug use?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:34 p.m.

Question: San Francisco voters approved a law that will require certain recipients of public assistance to be screened for illegal drug use. Does Honolulu have such a requirement? Read more

Previous Story
5 dead in Manoa murder-suicide

Scroll Up