BWC champion Wahine to host 3 volleyball exhibition matches

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The four-time defending Big West champion Hawaii women’s volleyball team will host three spring exhibition matches this week at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

The four-time defending Big West champion Hawaii women’s volleyball team will host three spring exhibition matches this week at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Wahine, who went 24-9 last season and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, will host UNLV today, Colorado State on Wednesday and Notre Dame on Thursday.

All three matches will start at 7 p.m.

UH will have to replace six seniors, including middle blocker Amber Igiede, who was named to the AVCA All-America third team this past season for the second year in a row.

Hawaii returns 10 letterwinners, including outside hitter Caylen Alexander, setter Kate Lang and libero Tayli Ikenaga.

UNLV, which finished third in the Mountain West last season and went 19-13 overall, is coached by Malia Shoji, the niece of longtime UH coach Dave Shoji.

Colorado State went 19-12 and finished second last season, which ended with a five-set loss to Fresno State in the MWC championship match.

Notre Dame finished 11-15 last season and 12th in the Atlantic Coast Conference.