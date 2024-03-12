Sports BWC champion Wahine to host 3 volleyball exhibition matches By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:54 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The four-time defending Big West champion Hawaii women’s volleyball team will host three spring exhibition matches this week at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The four-time defending Big West champion Hawaii women’s volleyball team will host three spring exhibition matches this week at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The Rainbow Wahine, who went 24-9 last season and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, will host UNLV today, Colorado State on Wednesday and Notre Dame on Thursday. All three matches will start at 7 p.m. UH will have to replace six seniors, including middle blocker Amber Igiede, who was named to the AVCA All-America third team this past season for the second year in a row. Hawaii returns 10 letterwinners, including outside hitter Caylen Alexander, setter Kate Lang and libero Tayli Ikenaga. UNLV, which finished third in the Mountain West last season and went 19-13 overall, is coached by Malia Shoji, the niece of longtime UH coach Dave Shoji. Colorado State went 19-12 and finished second last season, which ended with a five-set loss to Fresno State in the MWC championship match. Notre Dame finished 11-15 last season and 12th in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Previous Story Hawaii holds off UC Irvine in 5 sets to claim Outrigger Volleyball Invitational Next Story Scoreboard – March 12, 2024