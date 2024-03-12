Softball top 10: State runner-up Kamehameha tops

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If the Kamehameha Warriors have a certain aura, they’ve earned it. Read more

If the Kamehameha Warriors have a certain aura, they’ve earned it.

The defending ILH softball champions came within one run of winning the state title last season. They mauled Mililani 11-4 and Waianae 10-4, before losing to Campbell and ace Taryn Irimata in the final, 4-3.

The new season has been rough for opposing pitchers. Kamehameha scored a whopping 117 runs in 10 preseason games. With returnee Kiani Soller in the circle, the Warriors’ depth, talent and power have the flavor of a potential dynasty.

Coaches and media gave Kamehameha seven of nine first-place votes in Monday’s Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10. The heavy-hitting Warriors return All-State Position Player of the Year Mua Williams and Kezia Lucas. Williams and Lucas each powered 10 home runs in ILH action last year.

“The kids are great. For me as a coach, I don’t like everybody knowing where we are. Last year we flew under the radar for a while. I much prefer that. These kids have played at a high level, so they know what it’s going to take to be good,” Warriors coach Mark Lyman said. “For me, it’s about managing expectations. It’s fun and it’s something the players will remember.”

Kamehameha has a bye this week thanks to its annual Song Contest on Friday. The Warriors will return next week with four games in a six-game span.

With a 3-0 start in OIA West play, Mililani is No. 2 in the poll. The Lady Trojans did not receive a first-place vote, but No. 3 Campbell and No. 4 Maryknoll did.

Maryknoll lost to Kamehameha on a rainy day last week to open the ILH regular season.

Punahou, Leilehua, Moanalua, Baldwin, Kaiser and Kapolei round out the Top 10.

Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10

Mar. 11, 2024

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Kamehameha (7) (2-0 ILH) 88 NR

> def. ‘Iolani, 13-3 (6 inn.)

> next: bye

2. Mililani (3-0 OIA) 72 NR

> def. Pearl City, 17-0 (6 inn.)

> next: vs. Nanakuli, Tuesday

3. Campbell (1) (4-0 OIA) 71 NR

> def. Waianae, 11-3

> next: vs. Mililani, Saturday

4. Maryknoll (1) (0-1 ILH) 67 NR

> lost to Kamehameha, 10-7 (6 inn.)

> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Wednesday

5. Punahou (1-0 ILH) 56 NR

> def. Mid-Pacific, 13-3 (5 inn.)

> next: at ‘Iolani, Monday (pending)

> next: vs. Maryknoll, Saturday, at McKinley

6. Leilehua (2-2 OIA) 25 NR

> def. Nanakuli, 26-1 (5 inn.)

> next: vs. Waianae, Tuesday

7. Moanalua (3-0 OIA) 23 NR

> def. Roosevelt, 14-0

> next: vs. Kaiser, Tuesday

8. Baldwin (0-0 MIL) 20 NR

> bye

> next: vs. King Kekaulike, Wednesday, Patsy Mink Field

9. Kaiser (3-0 OIA) 19 NR

> def. Kahuku, 16-0

> next: at Moanalua, Tuesday

10. Kapolei (1-2) 17 NR

> lost to Leilehua, 13-9

> next: vs. Pearl City, Tuesday