Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – March 12, 2024

CALENDAR

TODAY

SOFTBALL

ILH: Varsity II, Kamehameha-White vs. Pac-Five, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Field; Kamehameha-Blue vs. Sacred Hearts, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Field; Damien at Punahou I-AA, 4 p.m.

OIA East: Kaiser at Moanalua; Kahuku at Castle; Roosevelt at Kaimuki. Games start at 3 p.m. OIA West: Mililani at Nanakuli; Pearl City at Kapolei; Waianae vs. Leilehua at Kaala Elementary field. Games start at 3 p.m. OIA Division II: Waialua at Aiea; Waipahu at Radford; Kalaheo at McKinley; Farrington at Kailua. Games start at 3 p.m. TENNIS ILH boys: Punahou II at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist vs. Maryknoll, 4:15 p.m. at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park. VOLLEYBALL College women: Spring Match, UNLV vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. ILH boys: Varsity I, Hawaii Baptist at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 6:15 p.m. Varsity II, Punahou I-AA at Kamehameha I-AA, 5 p.m.; University at Hawaii Baptist I-AA, 6 p.m. OIA East boys: Kaimuki at Kalani; Castle at Moanalua; McKinley at Kahuku; Roosevelt at Farrington; Kalaheo at Kailua; Anuenue at Kaiser. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow. WEDNESDAY BASEBALL ILH: Damien vs. Saint Louis, 3 p.m. at Ala Wai Field; Punahou at Mid-Pacific, 3:30 p.m.; Maryknoll at ‘Iolani 3:30 p.m.; Pac-Five vs. Kamehameha, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1. OIA East: Castle at Kaiser; Roosevelt vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park; Kalani at Moanalua. Games start at 3 p.m. OIA West: Campbell at Pearl City; Nanakuli at Aiea; Leilehua at Waipahu. Games start at 3 p.m. OIA Division II: Waialua at Waianae; Kalaheo at Kapolei; McKinley at Kahuku; Kaimuki at Radford. Games start at 3 p.m. GOLF ILH: Varsity I, 6:42 a.m. at Ted Makalena Golf Course. SOFTBALL ILH: Varsity I, Mid-Pacific vs. Maryknoll, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Field. TENNIS College women: Illinois State vs. Hawaii, 3:30 p.m. at UH Tennis Courts. ILH girls: Sacred Hearts vs. Maryknoll, 4 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon Park; Punahou I at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist vs. Hanalani, 4:15 p.m. at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park; ‘Iolani at Punahou II, 4:30 p.m. OIA East: Kalani at Castle; McKinley at Kalaheo; Kaiser at Moanalua; Kailua vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate School courts. Matches start at 1 p.m. OIA West: Pearl City at Leilehua; Mililani at Radford; Waialua at Campbell; Waianae vs. Waipahu at Jarand M.Y. Iwase Tennis Complex at CORP; Kapolei vs. Aiea at Pearlridge courts. Matches start at 1 p.m. TRACK AND FIELD ILH: Meet No. 1, field events at 3 p.m.; running events at 4 p.m. at Kamehameha. VOLLEYBALL College women: Spring Match, Colorado State vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. College women: Spring Match, Notre Dame vs. Chaminade, 4:30 p.m. at McCabe Gym. ILH boys: Varsity I, Punahou at Saint Louis, 6 p.m. OIA West: Waianae at Radford; Nanakuli at Aiea; Leilehua at Kapolei; Waipahu at Campbell; Waialua at Mililani. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow. WATER POLO OIA girls: Kalani vs. Team 1 (Campbell/Radford/Waialua/Waipahu), 5 p.m.; Kailua vs. Roosevelt, 6:05 p.m.; Mililani vs. Leilehua, 7:10 p.m. Games at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park. VOLLEYBALL COLLEGE MEN AVCA/NVA National Collegiate Poll TP Rec. Prev. 1. Hawai’i [15] 451 17-1 3 2. Long Beach State [8] 443 16-1 2 3. UCLA 405 16-4 4 4. Grand Canyon 388 16-2 1 5. UC Irvine 383 13-6 5 6. Stanford 334 9-9 7 7. BYU 325 11-7 6 8. Ohio State 303 15-5 8 9. Pepperdine 252 14-5 10 10. Penn State 244 13-6 9 11. Southern California 232 11-9 12 12. Loyola Chicago 214 11-8 11 13. Ball State 184 14-7 13 14. Lewis 178 11-10 14 15. Princeton 129 8-8 15 16. CSUN 107 9-8 16 17. George Mason 82 9-7 17 18. UC San Diego 64 8-10 18 19. UC Santa Barbara 46 7-12 19 20. McKendree 36 12-6 20 Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Purdue Fort Wayne 12; Concordia Irvine 7; Harvard 6; Daemen 4. OIA WEST Monday At Waipahu Boys varsity Mililani def. Waipahu 25-24, 25-15, 25-20. Boys junior varsity Mililani def. Waipahu 21-19, 21-20. At Aiea Boys varsity Aiea def. Kapolei 19-25, 26-24, 25-23. Boys junior varsity Kapolei def. Aiea 21-19, 28-21, 15-11. At Leilehua Boys varsity Campbell def. Leilehua 25-21, 18-25, 25-21, 25-22. Boys junior varsity Leilehua def. Campbell 21-14, 21-9. TENNIS BIG WEST MEN Monday At Timothy Korth Tennis Center (Moraga, Calif.) St. Mary’s (CA) 4, Hawai’i 0 Doubles Results: Order of Finish: 3,1 1. Diego Jarry/Thibaud Maxant (SMC) def. Andy Hernandez/Karl Collins (UH). 7-5. 2. Pierre Lieutaud/Paulo Hugo Etcheccoin (SMC) vs. Quinn Snyder/Andrew Somerville (UH), 5-4 (unfinished). 3. Carlos Ramos Membrives/Ellison Greco (SMC) def. Guillaume Tattevin/Sohta Urano (UH), 6-3. Singles Results: Order of Results: 5,4,3 1. Carlos Ramos Membrives (SMC) vs. Quinn Snyder (UH), 6-4, 3-6 (Unfinished). 2. Diego Jarry (SMC) vs. Andy Hernandez (UH), 6-3, 4-3 (unfinished). 3. Paulo Hugo Etcheccoin (SMC) def. Guillaume Tattevin (UH), 6-3, 6-3. 4. 