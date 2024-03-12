Scoreboard – March 12, 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more

CALENDAR

TODAY

SOFTBALL

ILH: Varsity II, Kamehameha-White vs. Pac-Five, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Field; Kamehameha-Blue vs. Sacred Hearts, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Field; Damien at Punahou I-AA, 4 p.m.

OIA East: Kaiser at Moanalua; Kahuku at Castle; Roosevelt at Kaimuki. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Mililani at Nanakuli; Pearl City at Kapolei; Waianae vs. Leilehua at Kaala Elementary field. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Waialua at Aiea; Waipahu at Radford; Kalaheo at McKinley;

Farrington at Kailua. Games start at 3 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH boys: Punahou II at Kamehameha,

4 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist vs. Maryknoll,

4:15 p.m. at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Spring Match, UNLV vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH boys: Varsity I, Hawaii Baptist at

‘Iolani, 6 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 6:15 p.m. Varsity II, Punahou I-AA at

Kamehameha I-AA, 5 p.m.;

University at Hawaii Baptist I-AA, 6 p.m.

OIA East boys: Kaimuki at Kalani; Castle at Moanalua; McKinley at Kahuku;

Roosevelt at Farrington; Kalaheo at Kailua; Anuenue at Kaiser. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Damien vs. Saint Louis, 3 p.m. at Ala Wai Field; Punahou at Mid-Pacific,

3:30 p.m.; Maryknoll at ‘Iolani 3:30 p.m.;

Pac-Five vs. Kamehameha, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1.

OIA East: Castle at Kaiser; Roosevelt vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park; Kalani at Moanalua. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Campbell at Pearl City; Nanakuli at Aiea; Leilehua at Waipahu. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Waialua at Waianae;

Kalaheo at Kapolei; McKinley at Kahuku; Kaimuki at Radford. Games start at 3 p.m.

GOLF

ILH: Varsity I, 6:42 a.m. at Ted Makalena Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

ILH: Varsity I, Mid-Pacific vs. Maryknoll, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Field.

TENNIS

College women: Illinois State vs. Hawaii, 3:30 p.m. at UH Tennis Courts.

ILH girls: Sacred Hearts vs. Maryknoll,

4 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon Park; Punahou I at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist vs. Hanalani, 4:15 p.m. at Patsy T. Mink

Central Oahu Regional Park; ‘Iolani at Punahou II, 4:30 p.m.

OIA East: Kalani at Castle; McKinley at Kalaheo; Kaiser at Moanalua; Kailua vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate School courts. Matches start at 1 p.m.

OIA West: Pearl City at Leilehua; Mililani at Radford; Waialua at Campbell; Waianae vs. Waipahu at Jarand M.Y. Iwase Tennis Complex at CORP; Kapolei vs. Aiea at Pearlridge courts. Matches start at 1 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

ILH: Meet No. 1, field events at 3 p.m.;

running events at 4 p.m. at Kamehameha.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Spring Match, Colorado State vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

College women: Spring Match, Notre Dame vs. Chaminade, 4:30 p.m. at

McCabe Gym.

ILH boys: Varsity I, Punahou at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.

OIA West: Waianae at Radford; Nanakuli at Aiea; Leilehua at Kapolei; Waipahu at Campbell; Waialua at Mililani. JV at

5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

WATER POLO

OIA girls: Kalani vs. Team 1 (Campbell/Radford/Waialua/Waipahu), 5 p.m.; Kailua vs. Roosevelt, 6:05 p.m.; Mililani vs.

Leilehua, 7:10 p.m. Games at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGE MEN

AVCA/NVA National Collegiate Poll

TP Rec. Prev.

1. Hawai’i [15] 451 17-1 3

2. Long Beach State [8] 443 16-1 2

3. UCLA 405 16-4 4

4. Grand Canyon 388 16-2 1

5. UC Irvine 383 13-6 5

6. Stanford 334 9-9 7

7. BYU 325 11-7 6

8. Ohio State 303 15-5 8

9. Pepperdine 252 14-5 10

10. Penn State 244 13-6 9

11. Southern California 232 11-9 12

12. Loyola Chicago 214 11-8 11

13. Ball State 184 14-7 13

14. Lewis 178 11-10 14

15. Princeton 129 8-8 15

16. CSUN 107 9-8 16

17. George Mason 82 9-7 17

18. UC San Diego 64 8-10 18

19. UC Santa Barbara 46 7-12 19

20. McKendree 36 12-6 20

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Purdue Fort Wayne 12; Concordia Irvine 7; Harvard 6;

Daemen 4.

OIA WEST

Monday

At Waipahu

Boys varsity

Mililani def. Waipahu 25-24, 25-15, 25-20.

Boys junior varsity

Mililani def. Waipahu 21-19, 21-20.

At Aiea

Boys varsity

Aiea def. Kapolei 19-25, 26-24, 25-23.

Boys junior varsity

Kapolei def. Aiea 21-19, 28-21, 15-11.

At Leilehua

Boys varsity

Campbell def. Leilehua 25-21, 18-25,

25-21, 25-22.

Boys junior varsity

Leilehua def. Campbell 21-14, 21-9.

TENNIS

BIG WEST MEN

Monday

At Timothy Korth Tennis Center

(Moraga, Calif.)

St. Mary’s (CA) 4, Hawai’i 0

Doubles Results: Order of Finish: 3,1

1. Diego Jarry/Thibaud Maxant (SMC) def. Andy Hernandez/Karl Collins (UH). 7-5.

2. Pierre Lieutaud/Paulo Hugo Etcheccoin (SMC) vs. Quinn Snyder/Andrew

Somerville (UH), 5-4 (unfinished).

3. Carlos Ramos Membrives/Ellison Greco (SMC) def. Guillaume Tattevin/Sohta Urano (UH), 6-3.

Singles Results: Order of Results: 5,4,3

1. Carlos Ramos Membrives (SMC) vs. Quinn Snyder (UH), 6-4, 3-6 (Unfinished).

2. Diego Jarry (SMC) vs. Andy Hernandez (UH), 6-3, 4-3 (unfinished).

3. Paulo Hugo Etcheccoin (SMC) def. Guillaume Tattevin (UH), 6-3, 6-3.

4. Thibaud Maxant (SMC) def. Karl Collins (UH) 6-4, 6-3.

5. Pierre Lieutaud (SMC) def. Sohta Urano (UH), 6-0, 6-2.

6. Felipe Rincon (SMC) vs. Blue Cockle (UH), 6-3, 5-5 (unfinished).