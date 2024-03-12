comscore UH ascends to No. 1; Chakas’ status unknown | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

UH ascends to No. 1; Chakas’ status unknown

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:49 p.m.

After winning the Outrigger Invitational with three wins over Top 15 opponents in four days, the Hawaii men’s volleyball team earned the No. 1 ranking in the AVCA/NVA National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Poll released Monday. Read more

