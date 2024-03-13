Letter: Beware bill that allows build-up on home lots

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There is a bill in the state Senate that has received very little notice. Senate Bill 3202 will basically allow housing projects on nearly all residential lots with very few zoning limits. Read more

There is a bill in the state Senate that has received very little notice. Senate Bill 3202 will basically allow housing projects on nearly all residential lots with very few zoning limits.

There are no affordability provisions, which could drive up the price of single-family homes. Speculators and investors could take an average lot and build multiple units on it, reaping a windfall while local families are once again left out.

While the city is trying to do the right thing by preventing monster houses, state politicians are trying to do the opposite.

Alan Poepoe

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter