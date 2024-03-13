comscore Letter: Beware bill that allows build-up on home lots | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Beware bill that allows build-up on home lots

There is a bill in the state Senate that has received very little notice. Senate Bill 3202 will basically allow housing projects on nearly all residential lots with very few zoning limits. Read more

